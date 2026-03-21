84' – Vlasic makes no mistake from the spot and cuts the deficit in half: 3–2 at San Siro!

83' - Penalty for Torino! Pavlovic accidentally handles the ball against Simeone; the referee consults the VAR and awards the penalty.

80' - Ricci breaks through and shoots, but Paleari is alert and prevents the score from becoming 4-1.

78' - Simeone turns in a tight space and shoots, but the ball is deflected wide to Maignan’s left.

77' - Gimenez returns to the pitch after 144 days.

67' - Simeone, all alone in the box, goes for a sure shot but Maignan pulls off a miraculous save, blocking with his outstretched leg.

56' - 3-1 MILAN! Fofana, all alone in the penalty area, receives the ball from Athekame, turns and beats Paleari with a low shot that the keeper can only get a hand to.

54' - Rabiot puts Milan back in front! A brilliant through ball from Modric, Pulisic crosses for Rabiot who, with an open goal, can’t miss!

50' - Bartesaghi tries a volley, the deflection proves crucial. The ball goes just wide.

45' - Athekame comes on for the booked Tomori.

SECOND HALF

45' - TORINO EQUALISE! Vlasic shoots from the edge of the box, Maignan parries onto the post and Simeone is quickest to react, tapping in to level the scores!

40' - Pedersen fires in a powerful shot from the edge of the box, but Pavlovic heads it away again. Then the linesman raises his flag; offside at the start of the move.

39' - Zapata turns in the penalty area, Maignan saves the day!

37' - A STUNNING GOAL BY PAVLOVIC! A shot at mid-height beats Paleari, hits the crossbar and goes in!

36' - A thunderbolt from Rabiot from distance, but Paleari is quick to react and parries it away.

30' - Gineitis shoots from distance; the shot is deflected but Maignan isn’t caught off guard.

15' - Maignan saves Milan by tipping Ismaijli’s dangerous header over for a corner

13' - Pedersen crosses, Maignan comes out but misses the ball, and Vlasic narrowly fails to slot it home from close range.

9' - The first booking goes to Tomori, who stops Torino’s counter-attack by bringing down Gineitis.

6' - Pavlovic rises highest from a corner: the ball goes wide.

3' - Torino start well, pressing Milan high up the pitch and creating a chance for Gineitis, whose shot is blocked.

1' - The match kicks off!

FIRST HALF