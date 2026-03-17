Some have made more progress, some less, and some are still stuck in the starting blocks. The 2025/2026 Serie A season has seen many commercial changes, with the 20 teams competing in Italy’s top flight confirming, amending and implementing their sponsorship deals for one of their most important assets: their match shirts.

Who is earning the most? Who is trying to grow, and how? And above all, who is still without a shirt sponsor? Analysis by La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms that the figures are still lower than those for much of European football, and that for some of our top clubs, they are falling sharply.