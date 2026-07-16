Serhou Guirassy snubbed as Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Real Madrid and Barcelona miss chance to trigger striker's special €40m release clause

In what may come as a surprise given the current market, clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal all had the opportunity to sign Guirassy for just under €40 million. However, despite the relatively low fee for a proven goalscorer, no club chose to pull the trigger before the deadline.

The landscape has now shifted dramatically for any potential suitors. If a side chooses to revive their interest later in the window, they will no longer have the luxury of a fixed price. Instead, any fee would have to be negotiated directly with Borussia Dortmund, who are now in a much stronger position to dictate terms for their prized asset.







