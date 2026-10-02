Manchester city
Secret meeting revealed! Manchester City chairman met UK minister days before guilty verdict
High-level talks at Downing Street
The intersection of elite football and international diplomacy has come into sharp focus following reports that Manchester City chairman Al Mubarak met with UK Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, As per Bloomberg.
The discussions were broad in scope, touching upon vital areas such as trade, intelligence, security, and defence. The primary objective was to facilitate and discuss United Arab Emirates investment within the United Kingdom.
Although there is no evidence to suggest that the Premier League's ongoing legal case against Manchester City was raised during the dialogue, the proximity of the meeting to the commission's landmark ruling has raised eyebrows.
The British government has previously been warned by Emirati officials that a severe outcome in the City case could potentially dampen the UAE's enthusiasm for future large-scale economic commitments in Britain, as noted by Alex Wickham.
- getty
Financial breaches and sham contracts
The context for this meeting is a legal battle of unprecedented proportions within English football. An independent commission recently concluded that Manchester City were guilty of serious financial breaches spanning nine seasons, specifically between 2009/10 and 2017/18. The ruling was damning, suggesting that the club had engaged in "sham" commercial arrangements to bypass spending limits.
The scale of the deception was highlighted by findings that the club used disguised funding to artificially inflate club revenues by more than £830m. These maneuvers were allegedly intended to circumvent the regulations established by both the Premier League and UEFA.
FA weighs next steps
The commission's 40-page document detailed how City executives attempted to argue that financial injections came from the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court rather than directly from Sheikh Mansour’s Abu Dhabi United Group. This defence was flatly rejected, with the panel describing it as a narrative "concocted well after the event in an attempt to obscure and conceal the realities of the disguised funding scheme." Furthermore, the club was found to have failed in its duty to cooperate with the Premier League’s investigation.
The ruling has prompted the Football Association to release a statement saying: "The Independent Commission's decision has significant implications for the integrity of the game. We are carefully considering the decision and its implications and will take action where appropriate."
- Getty Images
City launch comprehensive appeal
In the wake of the verdict, Manchester City have refused to accept the findings and have officially moved to contest the decision. The club met a strict deadline on Thursday evening to lodge what they have termed a "comprehensive appeal" against the commission's opinion. The Citizens remain adamant that they have done nothing wrong and that the initial judgment is fundamentally flawed.
In their official communication, the club stated: "Manchester City Football Club can confirm that at 7pm on Thursday 1st October 2026 the club lodged its comprehensive appeal against the opinion of the Premier League Commission, in relation to the Premier League disciplinary matter. The club’s firm position is that, on multiple grounds, the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact and is unsafe."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting