As the footballing world prepares for a blockbuster World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, one of the internet's most prominent figures has made his allegiances clear. IShowSpeed, a devoted follower of Ronaldo, has turned to Barcelona starlet Yamal to prevent what he describes as a "disaster" for the CR7 fanbase.

With Portugal having exited the tournament in the round of 16, Speed has watched in horror as Argentina marched toward a second consecutive final. The streamer, who has been a constant presence at matches throughout the tournament, is now pinning all his hopes on the teenage sensation to stop the Argentina legend from lifting the trophy once again on July 19.