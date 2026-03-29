“Due to the reduced capacity, there will be fewer than the 15,000 fans we saw in the stands back in June. Pjanic had only just left the national team and was honoured before the match. He walked round the pitch to hug the fans; everyone was there for him. You can feel the warmth of the crowd even from the changing rooms, which are actually quite difficult to reach. We were given a changing room on the second floor of the stadium. To get there, you had to climb two very steep flights of stairs. It wasn’t a problem for the players, but it certainly was for the kit men. Carrying all the kit up there, without being able to use the lift, was exhausting. People cheer from the balconies, almost like at the Ezio Scida in Crotone. As a player, I wore the red-and-blue shirt in 2004; the fans would go into the hospital next to the ground to avoid paying for a ticket and support the team from the windows overlooking the pitch.”







