Salah is leaving Liverpool: where might he go this summer? MLS, the Saudi Pro League, and millions on offer from West to East

It is easy to imagine a future for Salah away from Europe, not least because he would have virtually no chance of facing ‘his’ Liverpool: it is hard to picture him in the colours of big clubs like Barcelona (where his hefty wages would be a strain on a club’s finances that are always under scrutiny) or PSG (which has been focusing on bringing in young players for the past couple of years).

As early as December, he had come very close to saying goodbye following his outburst against manager Slot, with whom he claimed to “no longer have a relationship”. Rumours are circulating about him joining Simone Inzaghi’s Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia and, on the other side of the globe, San Diego in the MLS, USA. These two directions – west and east – would allow him to remain competitive even at 34, in a role such as his, the winger, which demands physical explosiveness.

Another possibility, European but not a top-tier option, is the Turkish Super Lig: there are clubs on the Anatolian peninsula, particularly in Istanbul, capable of paying astronomical wages such as the €24 million that the Pharaoh earned at Liverpool following his latest contract extension until 2027, signed in the spring of 2025. Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş are in the running.