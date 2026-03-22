It had been around 52 days since Angeliño had last taken to the pitch; before making his return in today’s Roma v Lecce match on 22 March, his last appearance had been at the end of January in the Europa League against Panathinaikos: two minutes, no more. In a season that has been difficult for the Spanish winger in terms of consistency, the player’s hope is to get more playing time in the run-in. He played just over a quarter of an hour against Lecce; his last start was at the end of September against Verona: since that match, he has spent a lot of time on the bench and suffered from bronchitis for a couple of months between October and December.
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Roma v Lecce: Angeliño returns to action after more than 50 days – Gasperini’s pep talk and the standing ovation at the Olimpico
THE REACTION TO ANGELINO'S RETURN
Angeliño’s return was greeted with a roar from the entire Stadio Olimpico, with the loudest cheers coming from the Monte Mario stand, which is located above the dugouts. Not only that, but moments before he replaced Tsimikas, it was Gasperini and Mancini – who had been substituted at the start of the second half but remained on the bench with his teammates – who rallied the former Leipzig player; as reported by DAZN, both urged him on as he took to the pitch: “Come on, you’re a tough one, eh!”. The Spaniard picked up a yellow card after a few minutes for a foul on an opponent, but in the final stages of the season he could prove to be an extra ‘signing’ for Roma in their bid to qualify for the Champions League.
HOW ROMA IS CHANGING WITH ANGELINO'S RETURN
With Angeliño sidelined for several months, Gian Piero Gasperini was forced to do without his first-choice left-back and had to find alternative solutions for that position. After a few experiments, the manager found the right balance by deploying Celik wide on the right and moving Wesley (suspended against Lecce, with Tsimikas playing in his place) to the other side of the pitch, having initially fielded him in his natural role as a right-back in the opening few matches. Now, with Angeliño’s return, the pecking order may change once again: it remains to be seen whether the Spaniard will manage to reclaim his starting spot in the first-choice line-up, and, if so, whether it will be Celik or Wesley who loses his place.