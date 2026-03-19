Roma v Bologna: Koné out with a muscle injury; Pellegrini comes on in his place; the Frenchman’s condition

Even before the match, Koné wasn’t in the best of shape; the midfielder made a last-minute recovery and managed to start the game in midfield alongside Cristante – up until then, Pisilli had been playing in the attacking midfield role alongside El Shaarawy, now Pellegrini will likely take up that position and the 2004-born player will drop back a few metres – but after just a few minutes he was forced to leave the pitch. In the coming hours, the Frenchman will undergo thorough examinations to assess the extent of the injury and, above all, the recovery time.



