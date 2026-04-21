Rodri ruled OUT of Man City's trip to Burnley due to injury as Pep Guardiola unable to confirm return date for star midfielder

The midfielder underwent medical assessments earlier this week to determine the extent of the damage. While the immediate focus is on the trip to Burnley, there are growing concerns regarding Rodri's fitness for the FA Cup semi-final against Southampton this weekend. The Spaniard is facing a race against time to be involved in City's final stretch of the campaign, though City have a significant break in their league schedule following the cup tie.

"I think for tomorrow he will not be ready," Guardiola told a pre-match press conference. "We’ll see for next games the FA Cup semi-final against Southampton or 12 days later for the Premier League game at Everton."