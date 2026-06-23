Roberto Martinez claims Cristiano Ronaldo has 'reacted as a captain' to World Cup criticism & insists 'numbers support' Portugal captain staying in starting XI

Martinez is adamant that Ronaldo remains the ideal spearhead for the national team's offensive line during this tournament cycle.

He said: "We're more united, we're stronger. We're playing a World Cup, of course there's a lot of noise, a lot of tension, it's part of the game. Our focus is on the team. We're more united than before we arrived.

"There's no tension. He's an example, as a captain. And he's reacted as a captain, with a lot of experience. He wants to contribute, and he's a role model for our team. He opens up spaces with his movements. The numbers support him.

"He's probably the biggest example of how to recover, how to train. But that doesn't take away the feeling of frustration we all have, as a team."