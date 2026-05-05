Revealed: How Pep Guardiola's bold prediction convinced Bayern Munich to hire Vincent Kompany as Man City legend hailed as 'perfect' for Harry Kane & Co

Bayern made the shock appointment of Kompany in the summer of 2024 after being knocked back by several high-profile targets. The Bavarian side had reportedly sounded out the likes Julian Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick, Oliver Glasner and even a return for Hansi Flick, but were forced to turn to Kompany, despite his recent relegation from the Premier League with Burnley.

The decision to hire the Belgian was met with great scepticism among German media, but the team have gone from strength-to-strength under the former Manchester City captain over the last two seasons, becoming one of the strongest teams in Europe.

Bayern could have gone down a completely different path, however, had it not been for Kompany's former mentor, who received a call from his former employers and told them to snap him up before it's too late.

Hoeness recounted the defining moment, telling DAZN: "If you think about it, what luck we had! I didn't actually know him before either. Max [Eberl] had proposed him as the fourth or fifth option. Then Max flew to Burnley with Christoph Freund. And Karl-Heinz [Rummenigge] and I then called Pep Guardiola. He told us: 'You have to take him blindly, because if you don't take him now, he'll be at City in two or three years.'"