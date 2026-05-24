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Real Madrid told where they are ‘lacking’ ahead of important transfer window - with Fabio Capello sounding recruitment message ahead of Jose Mourinho appointment
Capello identifies the missing link
Real Madrid have endured a frustrating 2025-26 campaign, finishing the season without a major trophy and trailing behind rivals Barcelona in La Liga. The 4-2 victory over Athletic Club on the final day did little to mask the underlying issues within the squad, leading former boss Capello to speak out on where the team is falling short.
“It hasn’t been an easy season for Real Madrid. We need to understand what the future holds. The most important thing is to understand where the good players are and where the team is failing, where players are missing. And then, try to sign them. It’s not easy, you know,” Capello stated at a recent event.
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Replacing the irreplaceable icons
For Capello, the primary concern lies in the engine room. The Italian tactician believes that the departures and aging of legendary figures have left a void that has yet to be adequately filled by the current roster. He insists that the club's priority must be finding players who possess the same level of control and vision as their former greats.
“What changes would I make at Real Madrid? In midfield, which is where they need to find players like [Luka] Modric and others, like [Toni] Kroos. These players are fundamental because of their quality and tactical intelligence. That’s where we’ve been lacking a bit these past few years,” Capello explained.
Mourinho’s targets and potential arrivals
With Mourinho expected to take the reigns at Real for a second time this summer, the club is already being linked with several high-profile names to address these concerns. Manchester City’s Rodri has emerged as a primary target, with reports suggesting the Spaniard could be open to a move to the Bernabeu following Pep Guardiola's departure from the Etihad Stadium.
While Enzo Fernandez remains a dream target, his exorbitant price tag at Chelsea makes a deal difficult. Another name high on the shortlist is Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand. The Danish international is reportedly a favourite of Mourinho and could provide a more cost-effective solution to the tactical imbalance Capello has highlighted.
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A summer of major transition
The end of the season featured emotional goodbyes to veterans Dani Carvajal and David Alaba, marking the end of a golden era for many Madridistas. Meanwhile, Alvaro Arbeloa’s exit as manager has cleared the path for a new era under Mourinho, who will be tasked with returning the club to the pinnacle of European football.
New arrivals like Trent Alexander-Arnold are already looking ahead to the future after a difficult debut season. Despite being excluded from Thomas Tuchel’s England World Cup squad, the right-back remains optimistic, stating this weekend: “I will take a good rest and work during the summer. I promise that we will bring trophies back to this incredible club next season!”