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Real Madrid slammed for 'unforgivable mismanagement' of Vinicius Junior as Arsenal aim to seal blockbuster transfer
Canizares blasts Real Madrid board
The atmosphere at Madrid is growing increasingly tense as the club struggles to navigate the delicate contract negotiations surrounding Vinicius. Despite his status as a global icon and a cornerstone of the club, the 26-year-old is now entering a period of significant uncertainty regarding his long-term future in the Spanish capital. The lack of progress on a contract extension has opened the door for critics to voice their concerns about how the situation has been handled by the hierarchy at the Bernabeu. In a scathing assessment delivered on Cadena COPE’s 'Tiempo de Juego', former Real and Valencia shot-stopper Canizares suggested that Los Blancos have lost control of the narrative around Vinicius.
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'Real goes late in everything!'
Canizares argued that the club should have taken a much firmer stance much earlier to protect their financial and sporting interests, with Vinicius set to leave for nothing next summer under the terms of his current contract.
He said: "The Real Madrid goes late in everything. If it is true that he does not have a signed agreement, Real Madrid has the obligation to sell him. You cannot lose 100 or a hundred and some million euros for letting a player finish his contract. I believe that it is going to happen. It is an unforgivable mismanagement."
Arsenal ready to pounce on contract chaos
While Madrid stall, Premier League giants Arsenal are reportedly waiting in the wings to capitalise on the turmoil. The Gunners have emerged as a serious suitor for the Brazilian, with reports from England suggesting that Mikel Arteta’s side are willing to pay a massive sum to lure the winger to London.
The lure of the Premier League, combined with a significant pay rise, could be enough to tempt Vinicius away from Spain if he feels undervalued by his current employers. However, it has been reported that Madrid are confident of tying Vinicius down to fresh terms.
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The Yan Diomande factor
Adding another layer of complexity to the situation is the club's pursuit of new talent, specifically the potential arrival of Yan Diomande. Some analysts believe that the pursuit of the young star is a proactive measure by Madrid to prepare for life without Vinicius, though new manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly determined to keep the Brazil international as a key member of the project.
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