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Real Madrid agree blockbuster Yan Diomande transfer as RB Leipzig star pencilled in for medical
Real Madrid strike massive agreement
According to renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have closed an agreement with RB Leipzig for a fee of "well in excess" of €100 million for Diomande. The Spanish giants had previously seen an opening offer of roughly €100m rejected by the German outfit, who demanded a significantly higher sum for the 19-year-old.
Romano confirmed the major breakthrough on his X account, stating: "BREAKING: YAN DIOMANDE TO REAL MADRID, HERE WE GO! Agreement closed tonight with RB Leipzig for fee over €100m for the Ivorian winger. Diomande will fly to Madrid this week for medical tests and contract signing until June 2031."
Paris Saint-Germain withdraw from race
Prior to this breakthrough, Diomande had attracted heavy interest from across Europe, most notably from Paris Saint-Germain. However, Romano also revealed that the French champions have formally withdrawn their interest.
Despite previously agreeing personal terms, PSG decided they will not break their principles of rational financial management and squad balance to secure the transfer. With the French side stepping aside, the path was cleared for Real.
Rapid rise from relegation to blockbuster transfer
The rise of Diomande has been nothing short of spectacular, also catching the attention of Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool, who were unwilling to exceed the €100m mark.
During the 2024-25 season, the teenager made a mere six starts for Leganes as they suffered relegation from La Liga, managing to score two goals. RB Leipzig took a calculated gamble in 2025, paying €20m to bring him to the Bundesliga, where he quickly became a revelation. Last season, he played 46 matches and scored 15 goals across all competitions for the German club.
- AFP
What happens next?
Diomande is expected to arrive in Madrid this week to complete his mandatory medical assessments and officially sign his contract valid until June 2031. Once the formalities are concluded, the talented forward will join his new teammates for pre-season preparations under Jose Mourinho. With uncertainty surrounding the future of Vinicius Junior, Diomande could immediately find himself playing a crucial role for the club in the upcoming campaign.
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