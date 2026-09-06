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Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Raphinha equals Lionel Messi record and Lamine Yamal scores twice as Barcelona demolish Valencia 5-0

Raphinha
L. Yamal
L. Messi
Barcelona
Valencia vs Barcelona
Valencia
LaLiga

Lamine Yamal scored two brilliant goals and Raphinha equalled a long-standing Lionel Messi goalscoring record as Barcelona secured a dominant 5-0 victory over Valencia on Sunday. The emphatic win means the Catalan side have opened up a crucial three-point gap at the top of the LaLiga table following Real Madrid's shock defeat against Real Betis on Friday.

  • Yamal leads the charge for rampant Barcelona

    Barcelona made a perfect start at the Mestalla when Fermin Lopez played a clever ball to Yamal in the sixth minute. The Spain international produced a first-time flick from an acute angle that flew into the roof of the net.

    Yamal had another strike ruled out for offside just two minutes later, but Lopez soon doubled the advantage in the 22nd minute after Anthony Gordon set him up inside the penalty area. Stole Dimitrievski made a fine save before the break, but Barcelona were already completely in control against a struggling Valencia side who have picked up just one point this season.

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  • Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Raphinha equals Messi record in the second half

    The visitors needed just four minutes of the second half to make it three. A sweeping attacking move saw Yamal combine with Lopez, who put the ball on a plate for Raphinha to tap home from a yard out. By finding the net, Raphinha scored his sixth goal in four matches this term. He became only the second player in the 21st century to score six goals in his team's first four league games of a single season, matching a remarkable feat achieved twice by Messi. Rodri hit the crossbar with a header shortly after, as Barcelona continued to dominate the encounter.

  • Pedri strikes and Jesus makes his debut

    As the match approached its final stages, Pedri added a fourth goal with 11 minutes remaining. The midfielder latched onto a pass from Dani Olmo and swept the ball perfectly into the bottom corner. Olmo was heavily involved again five minutes later, taking advantage of open space to feed Yamal, who fired home a clinical finish to complete the 5-0 rout.

    The game also featured a highly anticipated debut, as new signing Gabriel Jesus made his first appearance for Barcelona following his recent transfer from Arsenal. The comprehensive victory ensures Barcelona maintain their flawless winning record in the Spanish top flight.

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  • Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    What comes next for high-flying Barcelona

    Barcelona have now secured 15 points from their opening five fixtures and sit firmly at the top of the standings. Hansi Flick will expect his squad to maintain this devastating goalscoring form as they prepare for their upcoming European and domestic challenges. Meanwhile, Raphinha will look to make history by scoring in a fifth consecutive match, an achievement previously reached only by Cesar Rodriguez and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

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Barcelona
BAR
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Feyenoord
FEY
LaLiga
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Sevilla
SEV
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Valencia
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