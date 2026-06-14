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Rangers snap up Hearts manager Derek McInnes to replace Danny Rohl with German manager heading to Red Bull Salzburg
McInnes emerges as Rangers' first choice
McInnes is poised to make a sensational return to Rangers as the club’s new manager, ending a whirlwind search for Rohl’s successor, per The Scottish Sun. The 54-year-old, who previously enjoyed a successful five-year playing career at Ibrox between 1995 and 2000, has emerged as the clear frontrunner to take over the hot seat in Glasgow.
While external reports had suggested that former manager Steven Gerrard or Kevin Muscat could be in the running for the post, those claims were wide of the mark. McInnes was always the primary target for the Rangers hierarchy, who have moved swiftly to secure their man from domestic rivals Hearts.
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Rohl heading for Red Bull Salzburg exit
The appointment of McInnes is inextricably linked to the departure of Rohl. The German tactician is on the verge of being officially unveiled as the new manager of Red Bull Salzburg, with the deal expected to be rubber-stamped imminently. Negotiations between the two clubs have been intense but productive.
Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh and chief executive Jim Gillespie have been locked in talks to finalise Rohl’s exit to Austria. The move will see the Scottish club receive a significant seven-figure compensation fee, providing a welcome financial boost as they transition to a new era under McInnes.
Compensation deal agreed with Hearts
Rangers have acted decisively to ensure McInnes is the man to lead them forward, reaching an agreement with Hearts over a compensation package. Cavenagh has reportedly green-lit a substantial six-figure payment to the Edinburgh club to facilitate the move, and the Jambos are not expected to stand in their manager's way.
Hearts have been aware of Rangers' intent to swoop for their manager over the last 24 hours. The financial windfall received from Salzburg for Rohl will effectively bankroll the acquisition of McInnes, allowing the Ibrox board to secure their top choice without putting undue strain on the club's budget.
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A long-awaited Ibrox return
For McInnes, the move represents a chance to finally manage the club where he made over 100 appearances as a player. He famously turned down the opportunity to manage Rangers in 2017 while at Aberdeen, but he now appears ready to embrace the challenge of taking on one of the most challenging jobs in Europe.
In a twist of fate, the key figures in this deal - Cavenagh, Gillespie, and McInnes - are all currently in Boston for Scotland’s World Cup clash with Haiti. With the logistics being handled across the Atlantic, the formal announcement of McInnes as the new Rangers manager is expected to follow shortly after Rohl's departure is confirmed.