Premier League's Big Six clubs oppose new £550m commercial rights pooling proposal

The Premier League is facing internal friction regarding a strategic proposal designed to secure a £550 million boost in revenue from sponsors by collectively selling extra commercial rights.

According to The Telegraph, the league believes it can increase its annual commercial income from £200m to £750m by adding commercial assets, such as match-day perimeter LED boards, to the collective sponsorship package. At present, the league collectively sells some perimeter advertising, which is shared equally among all 20 clubs as central payments.

However, the majority of these rights are currently sold individually by the clubs themselves, leading to a significant divergence in opinions.