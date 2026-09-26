Premier League clubs show little appetite to strip Manchester City of past titles despite guilty verdicts

The footballing world has been bracing for the fallout following the news that Manchester City were found guilty of the majority of the 115 charges relating to financial rule breaches between 2009 and 2018. During this highly successful period, the club collected eight major trophies, prompting widespread debate over whether these honours were won fairly.

However, despite the clamour on social media for retrospective action, it has been reported by BBC Sport that there is little appetite from within the Premier League and its member clubs to see Manchester City stripped of their past titles. Such a drastic measure is widely viewed as a move that would open a proverbial can of worms, potentially jeopardising the competition's historical integrity and commercial viability while raising awkward questions about other clubs' past achievements.