Premier League clarifies why Gabriel escaped red card for 'headbutt' on Erling Haaland in Arsenal's defeat to Man City

The controversial ruling left many observers baffled, with former Arsenal winger Perry Groves insisting that Gabriel had been let off the hook. Reacting on talkSPORT GameDay Live, Groves said: "Haaland does well actually because he doesn't react whatsoever… I think Gabriel has really got away one. He thought that Haaland was out of reach but obviously he wasn't."

Ex-Newcastle manager Alan Pardew also expressed his disbelief, recalling his own stadium ban for a similar offence in 2014, stating: "I got fined 150 grand for that so you know where my feelings are there. He definitely put his head in a place he shouldn't have, a bit like myself."