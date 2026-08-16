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Muhammad Zaki

Pedro Neto agrees personal terms with surprise new club as Man City & Arsenal miss out on Chelsea star

Transfers
P. Neto
Chelsea
Premier League
Al Hilal
Manchester City
Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur
Saudi Pro League

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto is reportedly closing in on a sensational exit from Stamford Bridge after agreeing personal terms with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal. The Portuguese international has been the subject of intense speculation involving the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City, but a move to the Middle East now appears to be the most likely outcome.

  • Saudi Pro League move beckons for Neto

    The 26-year-old winger has been a focal point of transfer speculation throughout the summer window, with several top-flight clubs eager to secure his services. New Man City boss Enzo Maresca had identified the Portuguese international as a primary target to bolster his attacking options at the Etihad Stadium.

    However, the landscape of the deal has shifted dramatically as Al Hilal have emerged as the frontrunners for his signature. Reports from Sky Switzerland suggest that Neto has already approved the move to Al-Hilal, with the Riyadh-based club prepared to pay a fee in the region of €60m (£51m).



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    City & Arsenal left frustrated in chase

    Arsenal were among the leading contenders for Neto as Mikel Arteta looks to add depth to his wide areas. The Gunners turned their attention to the Chelsea man after a move for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior failed to materialise, viewing the Portuguese winger as an ideal alternative to compete with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

    The interest from Arsenal and City highlights Neto's standing as one of the most explosive wide players in the Premier League when fit. Despite his importance, Chelsea's need to balance the books following another period of heavy spending has made a departure increasingly likely.


  • Alonso prepares for life without Neto

    While the transfer talk dominates the headlines, Xabi Alonso is busy preparing his squad for the upcoming campaign. The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder has taken the reins at Stamford Bridge following a disappointing 10th-place finish last term. Alonso saw his side conclude their pre-season preparations with a 3-1 victory over Real Sociedad, a result that provided some optimism ahead of their Premier League opener against Fulham next weekend.

    Reflecting on the final friendly, Alonso noted the progress made by his group during the short pre-season window. "It was a very good last preparation game," Alonso said after Chelsea concluded pre-season by beating Sociedad. "For some players it was the first one and the last one. For us, there were some good things, some things we can improve. It’s normal at this moment for some players."


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    Financial implications and squad rotation

    Chelsea's willingness to accept a fee of just over £50m represents a pragmatic approach to a complex market. While earlier reports indicated that the club wanted £70m from their domestic rivals for the winger, the emergence of Al-Hilal as a serious suitor has changed the dynamic.

    The potential exit of Neto leaves Alonso with significant decisions to make regarding his starting eleven. The Blues possess a bloated squad following their recent transfer activity, and shifting established names is a necessity to ensure squad harmony. As the Fulham game approaches, the focus in west London will remain on whether they can finalise these outgoings quickly.