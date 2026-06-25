Pedri gives honest opinion on Julian Alvarez amid Barcelona's transfer pursuit for Atletico Madrid star

The unfolding transfer saga surrounding Alvarez has captured the attention of Barcelona's primary squad leaders, with midfield maestro Pedri openly discussing the possibility of a deal. Speaking during a broadcast interview with Teledeporte, the Spain international made no secret of his immense professional admiration for the Atletico Madrid attacker.

“Julian as a player, I like him a lot, and I’ve always said that I want the best players at Barcelona,” Pedri honestly admitted when questioned about the potential transfer. However, the 23-year-old was quick to balance his excitement with a realistic caveat, warning that "many things need to happen for that to take place".







