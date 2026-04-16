VIDEO: Paolo Di Canio cracks head open on desk during live Champions League TV broadcast as Fabio Capello comes to bleeding West Ham legend's aid

The former West Ham United forward was involved in an intense discussion regarding the evening’s European action when the accidental injury occurred. It appears the former Sheffield Wednesday striker became annoyed when asked how teams in Serie A can reach the level of those in the Premier League. While leaning forward to emphasise a point during the live Sky Italia broadcast, Di Canio struck his head against the studio desk with significant force. The impact resulted in a visible laceration, prompting an immediate and concerned reaction from his fellow pundits on the panel.