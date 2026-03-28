Pancaro is confident: "The Scudetto? Inter are feeling the pressure from Milan and Napoli, but how much do they really believe in it?"

Giuseppe Pancaro was interviewed by Sky Sport, during which he spoke about the Scudetto race in the league and gave his views on Gennaro Gattuso’s Italy, who are set to face Bosnia in the World Cup play-off final: “It left me feeling delighted that we won the match, which was the most important thing. Unfortunately, the ghosts of the past could have resurfaced; in fact, the team was very tense in the first half. Then they loosened up and won deservedly, led by a brilliant player like Tonali.”