Outgoing MLS commissioner Don Garber taking on new role with U.S. Soccer as Chair of Soccer Forward

In the role, Garber will work alongside U.S. Soccer's leadership to help take the game to a new level in America. Garber's main focus will be on expanding investment and partnerships as U.S. Soccer looks to raise funds and resources to expand the game's reach. The federation's primary way of doing so is through Soccer Forward, which has included initiatives like Soccer at Schools, Places to Play, Soccer Forward Fests, and the Kang Women's Institute.

"The next few years have the potential to accelerate the trajectory of soccer in this country, but only if we work together to make the most of them," said the federation's CEO and Secretary General JT Batson. "With his lifelong passion for all forms of soccer across every community, Don has shaped one of the most important chapters in the national growth of the game. He knows how to bring people together around big ideas and get things done. That's exactly what this moment calls for, and our long-term partnership with Don will ensure unprecedented influence and support around our generational ambitions for soccer in the U.S.”

The announcement comes as the federation both moves past and moves into legitimate turning points. For much of the last decade, all eyes have been on the 2026 World Cup, a tournament that many promised would change soccer forever. Now, though, with that tournament over, the focus has shifted to building off of it and sustaining whatever momentum was built by the increase in attention this summer.

There are key milestones on the horizon, namely the 2028 Olympics and the 2031 Women's World Cup, as U.S. Soccer looks to continue growth within the current generation while also setting up more accessible pathways for the next one.

Garber's aim, then, will be to use years of experience and various connections developed through his time at MLS, and, prior to that, the NFL, to bring together leaders and investors to help grow the sport in America.

"I've spent more than four decades working in professional sports, and I’ve always believed that our greatest progress comes through strong partnerships and a shared vision,” Garber said. “There has never been a more important or exciting time for soccer in the United States. I’m honored to work alongside Cindy, JT and the team at U.S. Soccer, and to bring together leaders from business, philanthropy, government and across the soccer community to ensure we take full advantage of this moment and create a lasting impact on the game for generations to come.”