"Only someone without a drop of blood in their veins wouldn’t feel the pressure": Italy is trembling in the face of the next worst-case scenario

The choice of stadium for the match against Northern Ireland shows just how nervous everyone is. Gattuso’s team won’t be playing in the big stadiums of Rome or Milan; no, hopes are to be kept alive in little Bergamo. “In a larger stadium with 50,000 to 60,000 spectators,” Gattuso says, “discontent could arise among the tifosi in the stands ‘after a while’ if things aren’t going well.” He adds: “In Bergamo, in my first game as manager, they applauded us at half-time – even though the score was 0–0.”

A 0-0 draw at the end would not be enough for Italy against Northern Ireland; only a win will see them reach a “final” on 31 March against the winner of the Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina match. And only the winner of that match will then travel to the XXL World Cup in the summer and play in Group B against co-hosts Canada, Qatar and Switzerland. "We absolutely must qualify for the World Cup again," said former Bayern star Luca Toni on DAZN. And of all times, several players are carrying knocks; striker Federico Chiesa – European champion in 2021 – is definitely out.

But Gattuso won’t be called upon so much as a tactical mastermind in the run-up to kick-off, but rather as a psychologist. “The lads need to relax,” says the 48-year-old; in this high-pressure situation, he adds, the main thing is to sharpen the senses: “We must keep a clear head and recognise the danger. Our weakness is that we often fail to recognise the danger.” And that is why the whole of Italy is once again on tenterhooks about the World Cup.