One million euros more than his current salary: Edin Dzeko apparently turned down a lucrative offer from France to join FC Schalke 04

While Dzeko reportedly earns an annual salary of €300,000 at Schalke, according to the report, he could have earned as much as €1.3 million – a million more – at the French first division club. In February, the 39-year-old confirmed something similar in an interview with Sport Bild, without naming the club: "I said from the outset: money isn't important to me. I had other offers that were significantly more lucrative. But that wasn't what mattered to me at all. I was happy to forego money for this club."

Dzeko explained: "I asked myself: What do I want? What do I need? I came to the conclusion: an emotional stadium with loud fans. A club that would inspire me once again. Suddenly, Schalke came to mind."