NXGN 2026: The 25 best teenage wonderkids in women's football

It’s not often that a talent like Sydney Schertenleib comes along. Signed by Barcelona in the summer of 2024 as a player who would first develop in the B team, it took just weeks for the teenager to make her way into the first team, and it is there that she has remained ever since, regularly making a difference for the three-time European champions in a variety of roles.

Technically outstanding, Schertenleib’s ability on the ball was best described by Veronica Maglia, her former coach for Switzerland’s U17s, when she told GOAL: "The ball is virtually an extension of her body." The end product when she decides to release the ball is equally stunning, with goals and assists aplenty coming from this incredible 19-year-old.

Schertenleib came up through the boys’ teams at FC Zurich, broke into the women’s first team as a 16-year-old and, when game time was surprisingly sparse, she showed the club what they were missing in her sole season with Grasshoppers. Soon, she was off to Catalunya, where she is now learning from the likes of Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati as she settles more regularly into a box-to-box midfield role that appears to suit her best.

Though a small fish in a big pond at Barca, albeit still a valuable player that the club are reportedly keen to tie down for the long-term, it’s different for Schertenleib at national-team level. Despite still being so young and inexperienced, she is already a star player for Switzerland. Fortunately, the forward appears to have the right personality to deal with the pressure that brings, while still boasting big ambitions.

“My absolute dream is to win the Ballon d’Or,” she said last year. The biggest compliment that can be paid to Schertenleib is that, based on the evidence so far, there is little to suggest the NXGN 2026 winner can’t achieve such a lofty goal.