Celia Balf

NWSL way-too-early power rankings: Trinity Rodman, Sophia Wilson headline league as Kansas City Current take No. 1

Who's hot? Who's not? GOAL ranks each of the current 16 National Women's Soccer League teams.

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season hasn’t officially started, so this first iteration of power rankings for the year is based purely on offseason developments, last year’s results, and recent transfers and signings.

While all NWSL teams have played preseason matches, the season officially begins March 13 with a highly anticipated opening match between Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit and Sophia Wilson and the Portland Thorns. The NWSL enters its 14th season with 16 teams, as Denver Summit FC and Boston Legacy FC join the league through expansion. The season includes a 248-match schedule, an eight-team playoff and the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup.

Last year, Gotham FC won the 2025 NWSL Championship, while the Kansas City Current claimed the NWSL Shield, dominating the league and holding the No. 1 spot for most of the season with an impressive 21-3-2 record.

Current forward Temwa Chawinga was named NWSL MVP for the second straight season, and the Washington Spirit reached the NWSL Championship final for the second consecutive year.

The offseason was busier than usual.

Rodman signed a new contract with the Spirit, making her the highest-paid women’s soccer player in the world. Lindsey Heaps announced she will join Denver Summit FC. Sophia Wilson re-signed with Portland and has officially returned from maternity leave — and that is only part of what happened over the past three months.

In preparation for the 2026 NWSL season, GOAL delivers its way-too-early power rankings.

  • utah royalsGetty Images

    16Utah Royals

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: N/A

    Last season finish: 12th place, 25 points

    Ramifications: Everyone is rooting for Utah, but aside from a major Liga MX Femenil signing in Kiana Palacios, there was not much offseason movement to give the Royals the boost they likely need. Mandy McGlynn, in goal, has an opportunity to further strengthen her case as one of the keepers in the mix for the U.S. women’s national team as it prepares for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

  • Boston Legacy GFXGOAL

    15Boston Legacy FC

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: N/A

    Last season finish: N/A

    Ramifications: Boston has potential, but it’s difficult to know how the club will fare without a true marquee player leading the charge. They do have Nichelle Prince and Casey Murphy, both well established in their own right, but the rest of the squad — and the overall roster build — has been relatively quiet. Boston will also split matches between two stadiums and opens its inaugural NWSL match against the reigning champions, Gotham FC.

  • Alyssa Naeher, Chicago StarsGetty Images

    14Chicago Stars

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: N/A

    Last season finish: 14th place, 20 points

    Ramifications: The Chicago Stars had a tough run last year, finishing at the bottom of the table with a 3-12-11 record. They added Houston Dash defender Michelle Alozie, and Mallory Swanson is expected to return from maternity leave, which should help the Stars. There’s also Alyssa Naeher, who continues to anchor the team in goal.

  • Bay FCGetty Images

    13Bay FC

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: N/A

    Last season finish: 13th place, 20 points

    Ramifications: Bay FC opens its 2026 schedule at home against expansion side Denver Summit FC. All eyes will be on Claire Hutton, who joined Bay FC in a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Current. Bay FC appears to have most of the pieces needed to compete and will benefit from opening the season at home.

  • San Diego Wave v Houston DashGetty Images Sport

    12Houston Dash

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: N/A

    Last season finish: 10th place, 30 points

    Ramifications: Could this be the Houston Dash’s year? The Dash open the season in San Diego against the Wave, and while they have top talent in Avery Patterson and Yazmeen Ryan, they have struggled to put together a complete, well-executed season.

  • North Carolina CourageGetty Images

    11North Carolina Courage

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: N/A

    Last season finish: Ninth place, 35 points

    Ramifications: The Courage always seem to find a way to reach the postseason, which has become part of the club’s identity. This year, they can still rely on midfielder Ashley Sanchez, who was essential to the squad in 2025. During the offseason, the Courage acquired Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan from the Wave, a major addition for a team that lost longtime goalkeeper Casey Murphy to Boston. The Courage open their 2026 campaign at home against Racing Louisville.

  • Melanie Barcenas San Diego WaveGetty Images

    10San Diego Wave

    Prior Ranking: N/A

    Result: N/A

    Last season finish: Sixth place, 37 points

    Ramifications: Once again, the Wave have faced a lot of turnover on the roster, this time seeing their star keeper Sheridan leave for the Courage, plus losing Delphine Cascarino in the middle to the London City Lionnesess. Luckily for the Wave, though, they have a very established way of playing that is built with a possession focus and lots of creativity. The Wave will have an interesting test against the Courage on the road to open up their season, especially as it means they'll be shooting against their former brick wall. 

  • Lindsey Horan, Denver SummitGOAL

    9Denver Summit

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: N/A

    Last season finish: N/A

    Ramifications: Unlike Boston, Denver Summit FC appears capable of contending for a playoff spot in its first season. That optimism may stem from the addition of Lindsey Heaps, along with promising young talent Jasmine Aikey, Paris Saint-Germain defender Eva Gaetino and former Orlando Pride standouts Carson Pickett and Ally Brazier. With a strong roster in place, the Summit will now need to establish their identity on the field, though head coach Nick Cushing has indicated the team plans to play an attacking style.

  • Emma Sears Racing Louisville Getty Images

    8Racing Louisville

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: N/A

    Last season finish: Seventh place, 37 points

    Ramifications: Racing Louisville is talented, physical and quick. The club has Emma Sears to create chances, promising defender Makenna Morris at outside back, and a midfield capable of winning nearly every 50-50 ball thanks to Taylor Flint. Racing Louisville opens the season on the road against North Carolina, a matchup that has often favored Louisville in recent meetings.

  • Marta, Orlando PrideGetty Images

    7Orlando Pride

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: N/A

    Last season finish: Fourth place, 40 points

    Ramifications: The Orlando Pride finished last season in fourth place after shocking the league by winning both the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship in 2024. After significant offseason movement, the Pride appear slightly thin in terms of depth heading into this season. What they do have, however, is Marta, who continues to prove that age is just a number. The Pride also feature one of the league’s most prolific scorers when healthy in Barbra Banda. 

  • Mia Fishel, Seattle ReignImagn

    6Seattle Reign FC

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: N/A

    Last season finish: Fifth place, 39 points

    Ramifications: Seattle Reign may be the team to beat this season, led by young and talented center back Jordyn Bugg, who now has a year of NWSL experience under her belt. Defensively, the Reign also welcome back Sofia Huerta after she spent last season on loan with Lyon. The midfield is where Seattle truly separates itself, with veteran Jess Fishlock alongside Sam Meza and Sally Menti. The Reign open the season with back-to-back road matches, first against Orlando and then against rival Portland in Week 2.

  • Portland ThornsGetty Images

    5Portland Thorns

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: N/A

    Last season finish: Third place, 40 points

    Ramifications: When Sam Coffey left Portland, there were plenty of questions about how the Thorns would respond. With the return of Sophia Wilson and a more seasoned Olivia Moultrie in midfield, the answer may be just fine. Portland opens their season at Audi Field against the Washington Spirit. While the Spirit enter as the favorite based on last season’s results, it could turn into a welcome-back showcase for Wilson if she decides to put the team on her back.

  • Angel CityGetty Images

    4Angel City

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: N/A

    Last season finish: 11th place, 27 points

    Ramifications: This could be the year for Angel City. They are one of those teams that always seems capable of more, yet repeatedly falls short of the playoffs. This season, though, there may be a shift. The club has goal scorers in Riley Tiernan, a returning Sydney Leroux and Claire Emslie. Defensively, few players get past Sarah Gorden. Opening the season against the Chicago Stars should favor Angel City.

  • Rose Lavelle, Gotham FCGetty

    3Gotham FC

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: N/A

    Last season finish: Eighth place, 36 points

    Ramifications: It is hard to imagine a scenario in which Gotham is not dominant again this season. The club’s only major departure was Nealy Martin, who moved to Angel City. Otherwise, the core remains intact, with Emily Sonnett, Rose Lavelle and forward Jaedyn Shaw all still with Gotham.

  • Washington Spirit v NJ/NY Gotham FC - NWSL Championship 2025 Presented by Google PixelGetty Images Sport

    2Washington Spirit

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: N/A

    Last season finish: Second place, 44 points

    Ramifications: The Spirit rarely disappoint at Audi Field, especially in a home opener. The biggest question mark will be how the team handles the absence of goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury, who announced her pregnancy during the offseason. Against Portland, Trinity Rodman will likely take over offensively, Hal Hershfelt will energize the crowd and Tara Rudd will be tasked with protecting the goal.

  • Kansas City CurrentGetty Images

    1Kansas City Current

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: N/A

    Last season finish: 1st place, 65 points

    Ramifications: After last season, it looked like the Current were destined to win it all before being knocked out in the semifinals. Now, a new-look midfield featuring Croix Bethune, Ally Sentnor, Debinha and Lo’eau LaBonta makes Kansas City one of the most stacked teams in the league. And then there is the biggest threat of all: Temwa Chawinga. The Current open the 2026 season at home against the Utah Royals, a matchup that appears heavily in Kansas City’s favor.

