Hansi Flick was furious – a current international player fled: how a transfer blunder divided FC Bayern Munich

A look back at 2020: Bayern had just won the treble under Flick and were on course for the sextuple. As the autumn transfer window had remained open until 5 October due to the coronavirus pandemic, this led to an unprecedented flurry of transfer activity in the autumn. Within 24 hours, Bayern announced the signings of Marc Roca (then 23 years old, €9 million transfer fee), Bouna Sarr (28, €8 million), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (31, free transfer), Douglas Costa (30, on loan) and a certain Tiago Dantas (19, on loan). The man primarily responsible for this was the then sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic.

At the latest two years on, this move – clearly driven by panic following a worrying 1-4 defeat at TSG Hoffenheim – turned out to be one of Bayern’s most ill-advised activities in the transfer market. Only Choupo-Moting brought lasting value, whilst Sarr and Costa did not really help the team. On top of that, Roca and Dantas blocked the prospects of Stiller and Adrian Fein (now at SSV Jahn Regensburg) – both Munich-born and academy graduates – and, to make matters worse, some of them even cost a fortune.

Two years later, Bayern did at least make a profit of three million euros on Roca when he moved to Leeds United for a reported twelve million euros. The loan deal with Benfica Lisbon for Dantas is therefore all the more questionable. It came about largely at the insistence of Flick, who had spotted the undoubtedly talented Portuguese player back when he was sporting director at the DFB and, according to rumours, pushed the transfer through over Salihamidzic’s head. “Brazzo” was said to have had other plans for the midfield at the time.

Just a few months after the five-man transfer coup, a debate flared up, with reports suggesting there was astonishment at the club’s campus that Dantas, who trained regularly with the first team, was being preferred to the club’s own young talent, Stiller. The fact that Dantas was not even eligible to play for the first team until 1 January added further fuel to the already raging fire of the debate. The reason: the relevant paperwork for the deal had only arrived after the actual end of the transfer window, which is why he could not be registered before the deadline. The reporting, however, really got Flick’s blood boiling.

"That’s not true," he said, grumbling: "People keep trying to drive a wedge between the first team and the academy." After all, he was in constant communication with the academy. "If there’s an issue, we speak with one voice." Yet the rumours did not seem to be entirely unfounded, as Stiller’s comments in November 2021 suggested.

The now 24-year-old described the signings of Roca and Dantas as a “slap in the face” and told SPOX the following summer: “Ultimately, it was clear to me that my time at Bayern would be over after this season.” And that is exactly what happened. Stiller let his contract run out and moved to TSG Hoffenheim on a free transfer. Having become a regular under Hoeneß, he followed him to VfB Stuttgart for the 2023/24 season, where he made further significant progress in his development.