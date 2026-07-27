‘Nothing has happened’ - Enzo Maresca reacts to 115-charge FFP case at Man City as delay in verdict is branded ‘inexplicable’

Football finance expert Stefan Borson has voiced significant frustration over the fact that a final decision in the FFP case has not been reached despite a hearing concluding in December 2024. The delay has now stretched nearly two years since that point, leaving a cloud of uncertainty over the league that many believe should have been cleared much sooner to protect the integrity of the competition.

"The general feeling around the industry is that there’s been no decision yet, as remarkable as that is. 19 months on, 20 months on almost, still no decision. Totally unacceptable, of course, beyond all of the parties’ expectations about when they would receive a decision. Broadly inexplicable by any sport of norms in these sorts of matters," Borson explained to talkSPORT.

"But these cases are taking a very long time. I mean, you do also have a situation with the Chelsea charges from the FA. That was a hearing that was held in November. It was a sanction-only hearing, a very simple hearing and we’re still waiting for that, and that’s been sort of eight or nine months.

"So I don’t really know what’s going on with these cases in terms of the timings and why they’re so elongated, but they’re completely out of the realms of normality. Most decisions are in way before this."