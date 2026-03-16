Translated by
Not fit for the Champions League match against Atalanta Bergamo? Bayern Munich goalkeeper apparently set for a surprise comeback
Accordingly, "it looks promising" that he will be fit to play again for Wednesday's Champions League round of 16 second leg against the Italians.
Urbig suffered a concussion last week in the first leg following a head-to-head collision. With first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (torn muscle fibre in his left calf) and third-choice Sven Ulreich (torn muscle bundle) also sidelined through injury, there was even speculation about the 16-year-old Leonard Prescott being called upon.
By Monday lunchtime, however, Urbig was already back in training with the Bayern squad, marking an important step towards his return. Barring any unexpected setbacks, the 22-year-old will be between the posts against Atalanta.
- Getty Images
Will Urbig be fit again for the Atalanta game? Neuer is also back in training
Alongside Urbig, Neuer was also able to complete much of Monday’s training session, though it is highly unlikely he will feature against Bergamo. The former national team goalkeeper suffered another muscle tear in his left calf at the start of February during the 4-1 win against Gladbach – just three weeks after making his comeback from the same injury in the exact same spot. Munich are therefore unlikely to take any risks and will continue to rest the 39-year-old.
Bayern are in an extremely comfortable position ahead of Wednesday evening’s Champions League match anyway. Following their 6-1 victory in the first leg, they already have one foot and a half in the quarter-finals. There, they would face either Real Madrid, who won a week ago, or Manchester City.
FC Bayern Munich, Fixtures: FCB's upcoming matches
Date Time Match Wednesday, 18 March 9 pm FC Bayern v Atalanta (Champions League) Saturday, 21 March 3.30 pm FC Bayern v Union Berlin (Bundesliga) Saturday, 4 April 3.30 pm SC Freiburg v FC Bayern (Bundesliga) Saturday, 11 April 6.30 pm FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)