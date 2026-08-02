Not Bradley Barcola: Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola prepares shock new role for current squad member to succeed Mohamed Salah

Salah departed Liverpool at the end of last season, abruptly terminating his contract following severe disagreements with previous manager Slot. The Egyptian winger spent nine highly successful seasons on Merseyside, winning every major honour available and cementing his legacy on the right flank.

Replacing Salah is an incredibly difficult task for new boss Iraola, as the club have moved slowly in the summer transfer window. According to Sky Sports, Liverpool are prioritising the addition of a wide attacker. The club have identified Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola as a major target, but the French champions value Barcola at around £145 million, making any potential deal extremely complicated for the Premier League side.