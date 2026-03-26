Northern Ireland manager O'Neill: "There was a handball in the first half that I'd like to have a look at again..."

Below is the press conference given by Michael O'Neill, Northern Ireland's head coach: "I couldn't have asked for more; our game plan in the first half was excellent. We also had a chance in the first half from a corner, and there was a possible handball that I'd like to have a look at again... In the second half, we did ourselves a disservice; it wasn’t a good header for Tonali’s goal and we conceded. The average age of this team is 22, whereas Italy are a very experienced side. There is character and energy in this team, but there are also many technically gifted players who will go from strength to strength. All the young players were excellent, but overall I’m proud of the performance.”