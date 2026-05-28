Niclas Fullkrug wanted by MLS, La Liga & Serie A clubs as AC Milan ignore purchase option for West Ham striker after dismal loan

AC Milan have decided not to trigger the purchase option for Fullkrug, following a disappointing loan spell at San Siro. The Rossoneri had a deal in place to sign the striker permanently from West Ham United for a fee in the region of €5 million, but his lack of impact in Italy has convinced the club to look elsewhere, per Sky Sports.

Fullkrug’s time in Milan was far from productive, as the 33-year-old managed only 20 appearances across all competitions. Even more concerning for the Serie A giants was that he was trusted to start in just three of those matches, tallying a solitary goal during his 647 minutes on the pitch. With the club hierarchy seeking more dynamic options, the former Borussia Dortmund man will return to London as the Italian giants ignore their right to buy.