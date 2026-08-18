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Mohamed Saeed

Newcastle United explore move for Man City star Nico Gonzalez as Magpies seek experienced midfield addition

N. Gonzalez
Newcastle United
Transfers
Premier League
Manchester City
M. Jaissle

Newcastle United have turned their attention toward the Etihad Stadium as they look to rebuild their engine room following a summer of high-profile exits. The Magpies are reportedly in active discussions with Manchester City over a potential deal for Spanish midfielder Nico Gonzalez, who has found consistent playing time difficult to come by under Enzo Maresca.

  • Magpies enter formal negotiations with The Citizens

    Newcastle United have officially stepped up their pursuit of midfield reinforcements by opening talks with Manchester City over the availability of Gonzalez, according to talkSPORT.

    The 24-year-old Spaniard has emerged as a primary target for the Magpies, who are desperate to inject proven Premier League quality into their squad before the transfer window slams shut. The Tyneside outfit has reached a critical juncture in their recruitment strategy, moving from initial inquiries to formal discussions as they attempt to lure the former Barcelona man away from the reigning champions.

    The recruitment team at St James’ Park has identified Gonzalez as the ideal profile to bridge the gap in technical proficiency and tactical discipline. While the deal is still in its formative stages, the willingness of both clubs to engage in dialogue suggests that a middle ground could be reached.

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  • Bruno Guimaraes ArsenalGetty Images

    Replacing the void left by Guimaraes and Tonali

    The urgency behind Newcastle’s interest in Gonzalez stems from the departure of two cornerstones of their midfield. The summer transfer window has seen both Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali leave the club, leaving a massive void in the center of the pitch that Matthias Jaissle is eager to fill.

    The loss of Guimaraes, in particular, has been a difficult pill for the Newcastle faithful to swallow, making the potential arrival of Gonzalez even more significant for morale. The Spaniard possesses the versatility to play in both a holding role and as a more advanced box-to-box midfielder, offering Jaissle the tactical flexibility he craves.

  • Gonzalez's search for regular first-team football

    For Gonzalez, the prospect of a move to the North East represents an opportunity to reignite a career that has somewhat stalled at the Etihad. Since his £52m move to Manchester City in February 2025, the midfielder has struggled to cement a permanent place in starting XI. Despite making 41 appearances across all competitions last term, his involvement during the business end of the season was notably limited.

    At 24, Gonzalez is approaching the peak years of his career and is understood to be keen on securing a role where he is a guaranteed starter. Newcastle can offer him the platform to be the focal point of a midfield, a proposition that is said to be appealing to the player’s representatives.


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  • Matthias JaissleGetty

    A crucial window for Jaissle’s project

    As the transfer deadline approaches, the pressure is on Jaissle and the Newcastle recruitment team to finalize their squad. The Magpies’ hierarchy understands that a successful season hinges on their ability to replace the quality lost earlier in the window.

    The negotiation process is expected to be complex, given the high stakes for both parties involved. Newcastle are wary of overpaying but recognise that a player of Gonzalez’s caliber does not often become available from a direct rival. For the fans, the signing would be a much-needed boost after a summer of high-profile exits that threatened to derail the club's upward trajectory.

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