Moroccan Walid Regragui, former coach of the Moroccan national team, and his French counterpart Hervé Renard, who currently manages the Saudi Arabian national team, are among the leading candidates to take charge of the Ghana national team, which will compete in the 2026 World Cup.

El-Rakraki is not currently under contract with any national team or club, making it easier to sign him than Renard, who is in charge of Saudi Arabia but is facing a barrage of criticism, amid reports that he has asked to leave before the World Cup.

El-Rakraki resigned from coaching the Atlas Lions last March, to be succeeded by Mohamed Wahbi, whilst Renard appears to be in a difficult position following two defeats against Egypt and Serbia during the recent international break ahead of the World Cup.

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