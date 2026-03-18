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Napoli: Conte’s transfer targets in the Premier League – Calafiori and Tonali are also on his radar

The reigning Italian champions are also targeting Tiago Gabriel, Perrone and Pellegrino.

Antonio Conte is also seeking assurances regarding the transfer market in order to stay at Napoli, who are willing to accommodate the Italian league-winning manager ahead of next season.

Il Mattino reports that President Aurelio De Laurentiis’s club also has its sights set on two Italian internationals playing in the Premier League: defender Riccardo Calafiori (born in 2002, a product of Roma’s academy) of Arsenal and midfielder Sandro Tonali (born in 2000, formerly of Milan) of Newcastle, who is also being targeted by Juventus.

His current manager, Howe, stated at a press conference on the eve of the Champions League away match in Barcelona: “Don’t pay any attention to the rumours about him; he is totally focused on the team.”

  • ABROAD

    Back in England, interest remains in Wolverhampton’s Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes (born in 2001), who is also being tracked by Manchester United.

    In Spain, Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez remains a target, with Real Madrid also showing interest.

    As for wide forwards, there is interest in the Argentine Exequiel Zeballos of Boca Juniors as an alternative to the Turkish player Baris Yilmaz of Galatasaray, who could be included in the negotiations for the permanent signing of Noa Lang, as could defender WilfriedSingo (formerly of Torino).

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  • IN ITALY

    In Serie A, the club is keeping tabs on Portuguese defender Tiago Gabriel of Lecce, Argentine midfielder Maximo Perrone of Como and Argentine striker Mateo Pellegrino of Parma, who in turn are interested in Lorenzo Lucca, currently on loan at Nottingham Forest.

  • COMING SOON

    They are expecting offers for Lukaku, but the ongoing conflict could also put a brake on proposals from Saudi Arabia: perhaps Conte’s continued tenure could delay Big Rom’s departure by at least another year.

    Keep an eye on the siren calls from Chicago in the MLS, which is back in the running for De Bruyne.

    Sporting director Manna could be dealing with two significant departures in midfield: it is impossible to imagine Lobotka anywhere else in Serie A, but if a substantial offer were to arrive, Napoli might open the door; the sale of Anguissa, however, is less likely, and every effort will be made to renew the Cameroonian’s contract in a few months’ time, satisfying Zambo in terms of both contract length and wages.

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