"At Inter, he wasn’t mentally prepared to make the sacrifices required by his role. Now, with experience, he is, and it’s been easier for Conte to slot him into that position. Sometimes, when players are asked to play a role that isn’t quite their own, they aren’t mentally prepared and don’t feel comfortable. He agreed to play as a winger and has been doing so at the highest level for years. Against Northern Ireland, he was one of the best on the pitch alongside Tonali. The more time passes, the stronger he becomes."