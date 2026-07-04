Morocco dealt brutal injury blew as new Bayern Munich signing Ismael Saibari goes off injuerd early against Canada

There are major concerns for Saibari after the new Bayern Munich signing saw his World Cup round of 16 clash against Canada end prematurely. The 25-year-old was forced to abandon the match after just 20 minutes, leaving the field visibly distressed and in significant pain.

The Morocco international was seen repeatedly clutching his right thigh before eventually conceding that he could no longer continue. With a face etched in agony, Saibari headed straight for the dressing room, forcing manager Mohamed Ouahbi to introduce Soufiane Rahimi, who eventually scored the final goal in the 3-0 victory.