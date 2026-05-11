MLS Winners and Losers: Inter Miami's Rodrigo De Paul is back, Phil Neville builds his Timbers case, and Chicago Fire raise alarms

The biggest MLS story of the weekend came from a man who still hasn’t played all that much.

James Rodriguez had logged just 103 minutes of league action since joining Minnesota United in February, but Sunday at least offered a reminder of why his arrival mattered in the first place. The Colombian star came off the bench and delivered two assists in a 20-minute cameo, turning a limited runout into one of his most productive MLS moments so far.

And yet, somehow, the performance only made his situation more interesting.

Reports before the match suggested Rodriguez would leave for the World Cup and might not return, with retirement even floated as a possibility. It all added to the feeling that this was always a short-term situationship dressed up as a marquee signing. One MLS start, a few cameos, and then an exit? Not exactly the stuff of club-legend montages.

Then came the twist. After the game, Rodriguez called the reports “fake news” and insisted he isn’t retiring. Will he still be in Minnesota in two months? Unlikely, especially as MLS broadcaster Apple TV reported Wednesday would be his last game, but stranger things have happened. Stay tuned. That, somehow, is now one of the more interesting questions in MLS.

Outside of that, it was a bit of a weird weekend. Inter Miami shook off some of the drama and continued to look far better on the road than at home. Hannes Wolff enjoyed a slice of statistical magic for NYCFC. And Gabriel Pec reminded everyone that there's still a pretty good Designated Player kicking a ball around in Los Angeles - no matter how much the Galaxy are struggling.

GOAL looks at the winners and losers from another intriguing week of MLS action...