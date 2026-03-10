Goal.com
MLS Rondo March 10GOAL
Tom Hindle and Ryan Tolmich

MLS Rondo: Is the Messi effect still real? Are Timo Werner's Earthquakes legit? And should we worry about James Rodriguez?

One month into the MLS season, the early storylines are starting to take shape - from Inter Miami finding form again to growing concerns over James Rodriguez.

Well, it's been a month. And where does MLS stand now? In truth, none of it has been all that surprising.

The good teams look good. The bad teams… well, they look pretty bad. And for the clubs that have improved from last season, it’s mostly been the result of incremental tweaks rather than sweeping changes.

The San Jose Earthquakes have been boosted by the arrival of Timo Werner, sure, but they're much better as a team altogether. The New York Red Bulls have improved, but that seems to be down to the influence of new manager Michael Bradley rather than any earth-shattering change in philosophy.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami are there, chugging along as always, the Messi effect continuing to linger as the MLS Cup final faves have rebounded from an early-season loss. Yet talking points remain. 

Did we expect San Jose to be this good? Can Matt Wells turn Colorado around? And is anyone on the hotseat yet? GOAL writers break down some of the biggest MLS questions in another edition of.. The Rondo.

  • Colorado Rapids v LA GalaxyGetty Images Sport

    What was the most surprising result of the weekend?

    Tom Hindle: Anyone else intrigued by Colorado? Matt Wells has come in and made a lot of noise about "dominating", which seems pretty ambitious given the fact that the Rapids struggled last year. But he might just be onto something. Their 4-1 battering of the LA Galaxy was an immense surprise. Early days, but they look like a proper team. 

    Ryan Tolmich: Didn't see CF Montreal beating the snot out of the Red Bulls coming. In hindsight, Michael Bradley's young Red Bull team is bound to have a few stinkers because that is what happens with young players. That said, to have one so bad against a not-so-good Montreal team was a big surprise.

  • James Rodriguez, Minnesota United Getty

    Is it time to be slightly worried about the James Rodriguez signing considering the short-term nature of his deal?

    TH: Well, they've clearly signed an injured player who's nowhere near match fitness. Sure, it's early days, but it seems like the next few months could be one long training session for a player who basically just wants to be ready to go for the World Cup. A quality player? Absolutely. But it seems that James isn't close to being ready to go thus far.

    RT: Nope, not yet. It would always take time for the Colombian to get up to speed and, if you didn't think so, you were kidding yourself. If we're having this conversation in three weeks, then maybe we can panic. For now, it's fine.

  • Philadelphia Union v San Jose EarthquakesGetty Images Sport

    Did we expect Timo Werner to adjust to MLS so quickly?

    TH: Yes, but not quite in this way. Werner has always been an excellent runner and direct presence, but for San Jose he's been equally effective on the ball, making things happen. In fairness, he is probably helped by the fact that San Jose are pretty good, and he can afford to come off the bench. Still, it's been a mightily impressive start. Now, it's a question of keeping it going.

    RT: Absolutely. The memes have been done to death, and they've overshadowed the fact that Werner is, in fact, a very dangerous soccer player. His speed is a huge asset, and the game will surely feel much slower for him in MLS than it did in the Premier League. Werner should be expected to perform at a high level all season long.

  • Atlanta United v Orlando CityGetty Images Sport

    Are there any managers already coaching for their jobs?

    TH: Not quite. It's simply way too early for anything of that matter, and if any clubs do indeed let their manager go at this point, it would be immensely harsh. You do worry a bit about Yoann Damet, though. St. Louis CITY are a little short-handed and lacking in quality throughout the side. But he's not getting much out of them either. They have some new faces in the front office, too, who might get a bit trigger-happy should things go sideways. 

    RT: He shouldn't be, but Orlando City have really left Oscar Pareja out to dry. One of the best and most consistent coaches in MLS, the Lions just aren't a very good team, and as the old saying goes, you can't fire a roster. You can fire a coach, though, and while it would likely be a huge mistake to do it, it very well could happen if things don't get better.

  • D.C. United v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    Did you learn anything new about Inter Miami in their win over D.C.?

    TH: Yes? Game by game, they're adjusting a little. Sure, both Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba were very much past their best, but they certainly had some football left to offer. And there was always going to be something of an adjustment period, especially without the ball. That the Herons were able to soak up some late pressure from the home side was immensely encouraging. 

    RT: Not particularly. Messi is good. The midfield and wings will get there, but need some work. The defense is good for a moment of chaos or two every game. These were all things we've known, and all things that have been made abundantly clear in these first few weeks.

  • D.C. United v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    Are you surprised at all that the Messi effect is still kicking after four seasons in terms of sellouts?

    TH: Not even remotely. Messi is the greatest to ever do it, and as long as he's still playing, people will want to watch. Sure, there are existential questions to be asked about what the hell MLS does when he's gone, but for now, it's nice to see fans enjoying the ride. 

    RT: No, it's not surprising. This is Messi, after all. Miami games are the perfect intersection of sports and spectacle, and everyone knows there are a finite number of chances left to see Messi's magic. Of course, they'll flock to see him, particularly those who have watched him dominate from afar for all of these years.

