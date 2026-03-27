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Milan, Pulisic and his contract renewal: a meeting has been scheduled – what’s the latest on the American’s future?

AC Milan
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Milan: talks over Pulisic’s contract renewal are currently on hold, but there is a desire to reach a breakthrough: here’s when

Milan fans have long memories, which is why they greeted Pulisic’s substitution for Gimenez in the 32nd minute of the second half of the Milan v Torino match with applause. Captain America’s last goal came on 28 December against Verona; since then, there has been nothing but physical problems, dressing-room friction and a contract renewal deadlock. And his teammates are right behind him, as shown by Fofana and Rabiot’s celebrations, mimicking the former Chelsea man’s trademark gesture of raising his arm to his face after every goal.


Pulisic has gone from an average of one goal every 74 minutes in his first few games to a stunning drought of zero goals in the subsequent fourteen. The assist for Rabiot is a small consolation that helps to ease the disappointment and look forward with more optimism to the match at the Maradona against Napoli, where he will be one of the most eagerly awaited players for obvious reasons.

  • ANTIDIVO LOOKING TO MAKE A COMEBACK

    "He doesn't say much, but he makes a big impact," say those who know him well. He chose the quiet town of Busto Arsizio and a house with a large garden, much like the one on his estate in Pennsylvania, because he loves running through the woods. No Milan, no lights and no chaos of the big city. Better to have his guitar and golf, his great passion, to which he devotes much of his free time alongside his girlfriend Alexa, an American like him and a professional golfer. And it is precisely in this tranquillity, in his reserved nature, that lies the quiet quest for a rebellion against a 2026 devoid of footballing joys.



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  • LIGHTS OFF

    Since returning from international duty with the US national team, Pulisic has preferred to downplay the attention surrounding his personal and contractual situation: “Most people ask me what it’s all about, and I tell them I haven’t even seen the reports. I really don’t know. I think there’s always a right time and place. Usually, it’s not when I’m in the middle of the season and playing. I don’t talk to my agent about clubs or moving somewhere. It doesn’t affect me that much, so it doesn’t influence me in the slightest. Of course, when the time comes to talk about it and there are options, but now isn’t the time. And I’m happy to be here at the moment. So I’m focusing on that as much as possible.”

  • THE BENEFITS OF THE GROWTH DECREE

    From a tax perspective, Christian Pulisic’s future at Milan looks set to proceed without a hitch. Under Article 5 of Decree Law 34/2019, known as the ‘Growth Decree’, and the subsequent amendments introduced by the Budget Law, the American footballer could retain his tax benefits even if he renews his contract with the Rossoneri.

    The mechanism provided for under Italian law allows the validity of the preferential tax regime to be extended for a further five years, provided the player makes a property investment within Italy. For someone who lives and works permanently in Milan and the surrounding provinces, such as Pulisic, this is a feasible option and consistent with his continued presence in the city.

    In practice, buying a home in Italy would ensure that the US captain continues to benefit from a particularly advantageous tax regime, designed to attract foreign footballers and encourage professionals to remain in Italy.

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  • SEE YOU IN MAY

    Pulisic’s current contract expires in 2027, with a net salary of €4 million. Thanks to the ‘Decreto Crescita’, the effective tax burden remains low, bringing his gross salary to around €5 million. Although the expiry date is still some way off, Milan are keen to continue working with Christian for many years to come and want him to become an increasingly central figure for the team. A difficult, complex period does not change the mind of a club that has always admired not only Pulisic’s technical qualities but also his personal qualities.


    The contract also includes a clause in favour of the Rossoneri club, allowing Milan to exercise an option for a further season, until June 2028. This guarantee enables the club to plan the player’s future with greater certainty, avoiding surprises in the transfer market.


    Pulisic has taken his time, likely tempted by offers emerging from both the Premier League and Saudi Arabia, and Milan have respected his wishes. The aim is to finalise the deal before the World Cup with a contract extension until 2031, on terms slightly higher than the current ones. If this does not happen, the option will still be exercised.


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