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Simone Gervasio

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Milan make a new bid for André: €22 million to win over Corinthians – a repeat of what happened last time

AC Milan
Transfers
Corinthians

The Rossoneri are making another bid for the Brazilian talent: what has changed now.

Milan are continuing to press for André. According to the Brazilian media, the Rossoneri have made a new offer to Corinthians, who have taken some time to respond.


  • As ESPN Brazil explains, a new offer has reportedly been made to Timao to secure the young Brazilian player. The new proposal is said to be worth €22 million, comprising a fixed fee of €18 million and a further €4 million linked to bonuses based on sporting targets. Under this proposal, the Rossoneri would acquire 70% of the player’s registration rights. However, the 19-year-old midfielder is said to be open to the possibility of selling 30% of his registration rights – which he manages himself – to Milan, in order to facilitate the deal’s success.


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  • For its part, Corinthians is considering the matter and has taken some time to assess the offer, buoyed by interest from other clubs such as Benfica and Atlético Madrid, which could therefore spark a bidding war for the midfielder. A few weeks ago, Milan itself was convinced it had secured the player, before Timao president Osmar Stabile had a change of heart. At the time, the Rossoneri thought they had sealed the deal for around €17 million – to be paid in three instalments: a fixed sum of €15 million and a further €2 million in variables for 70% of the player’s economic rights – but the deal fell through in the final stages due to the president’s veto.

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