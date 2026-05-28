Mikel Arteta sees Luis Enrique as 'an example for everyone' as Arsenal boss reveals 'fond memories' of PSG coach at Barcelona

As the countdown to the Champions League final continues, Arteta reflected on his relationship with his opposite number, Luis Enrique. The pair spent time together at Barcelona when Arteta was a rising youth prospect and Luis Enrique was an established veteran. The Arsenal boss recalled the PSG coach's nickname for him and praised the Spaniard’s unwavering conviction in his tactical philosophy, despite external pressures.

In an interview with MARCA, Arteta said: "I remember him with great affection because of how he was with the young boys and what he was as a player. As a coach, he is someone who has had the leadership to go one way and, with all the noise against him, continue that way and end up winning the way he has done. He is an example for everyone."