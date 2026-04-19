'We're not going to stop!' - Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal players 'now more convinced' about winning title despite damaging loss at Man City

Arsenal saw their lead at the top of the table shrink to just three points after Erling Haaland’s second-half strike secured victory for Pep Guardiola’s side. City now hold a game in hand and could leapfrog the Gunners on goal difference if they defeat Burnley in midweek, yet Arteta remains unmoved by the shifting momentum.

"I believe today, I believed on Wednesday, a week ago because I see them every day and I know the level that we have," the Arsenal boss explained. "But today if [the players] need to be more convinced, I think they are now more convinced. They were talking about it in the dressing room.

"It's a new league now. They have a game in hand. We have three points of advantage and five games to play. So everything is still to play for. We're not going to stop and we're going to go again, that's for sure."