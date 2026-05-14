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Michael Owen branded a 'fool' by Mason Mount's father after criticism of Man Utd midfielder
Stalemate on Wearside
Michael Carrick’s United side missed the opportunity to secure a fourth consecutive victory during a frustrating afternoon against Sunderland. The match marked Mount's first starting appearance since January, following another campaign plagued by injuries that have significantly limited his participation at Old Trafford. Despite the midfielder completing the full ninety minutes, United struggled to exert their usual authority in the middle of the park, appearing physically off the pace against a high-energy Black Cats side.
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Owen questions midfielder’s level
Analysing the performance, Owen suggested the former Chelsea man was failing to justify the club's significant investment. He said: "Mason Mount is working hard, but right now he’s not performing anywhere near the level Manchester United expected when they signed him.
"He looks a little slow in possession, a bit laggy in transitions, and he’s not really influencing the game enough in midfield. You can clearly see United are missing players like Casemiro in the middle of the park because there’s no real control or authority there.
"Manchester United need more intensity and personality from Mount because games like this demand it."
Defiant response to criticism
Tony Mount took to Instagram to dismiss Owen’s comments, citing his son's long road to recovery as a primary factor for any perceived rustiness. He said: "Maybe not starting a game for five months has something to do with looking rusty Owen you fool."
Despite the scrutiny, Mason Mount remains confident about the value he can bring to the team. He told the BBC: "I will always back myself. I know what I'm about and what I can bring. I love being a part of a massive club. It's my third season and it's flown.
"I'm a bit older now and I've got a bit more experience. There are going to be a lot more games next season. Being a part of getting this club back to the top, where it deserves to be, is super special. I've had a little taste of winning something with the club, in the FA Cup. That was unbelievable. To do a Premier League? I can't even imagine how special that would be."
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Focus shifts to Forest
United now prepare for a home fixture against Nottingham Forest on May 17 as they look to cement their third-place standing in the Premier League. Carrick will be demanding a more clinical performance from his creative players following the lacklustre display in the north-east.
The Red Devils then conclude their domestic campaign with a trip to Brighton on May 24, where Mount will be hoping for further minutes to build rhythm ahead of a pivotal summer for the club’s midfield structure.