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Michael Olise shines, two Munich players fall flat: FC Bayern Munich, ratings and player-by-player reviews of the match against Union Berlin

FC Bayern beat Union Berlin 4–0 and have extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table to twelve points, at least for the time being. Individual player ratings for the FCB squad.

Due to injuries and suspensions, manager Vincent Kompany had only a skeleton squad at his disposal. The bench was mainly made up of youth players, including Erblin Osmani (16) and Guido Della Rovere (18), both making their debuts. However, Kompany still had enough star players available for the starting line-up. 

Michael Olise (43’) and Serge Gnabry (45’+1) put Munich ahead with a quick-fire double just before half-time. After the break, Harry Kane (49’) and Gnabry again (67’) added to the tally.

Click here for the match report.

  • FC Bayern v Union Berlin, ratings: Jonas Urbig

    He likely replaced first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for the last time for the time being; Neuer is set to return between the posts after the international break. Against Union, Urbig was largely untroubled for a long time before making a brilliant save to deny Woo-Yeong Jeong (77'). Rating: 2.5.

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  • FC Bayern v Union Berlin, Player Ratings: Josip Stanisic

    He started at right-back once again, but swapped flanks with Laimer at times during the first half. Stanisic posed a threat from both positions. In the 29th minute, he set up Karl’s huge chance brilliantly from the left. In the 42nd minute, he set up Goretzka from the right. He was also involved in the build-up to the second goal. After Upamecano was substituted, Stanisic eventually moved into central defence, marking the end of his positional journey. Rating: 2.

  • FC Bayern v Union Berlin, Player Ratings: Dayot Upamecano

    Upamecano was shown a yellow card for a tactical foul as early as the 3rd minute. Despite this early booking, he defended energetically until he was substituted as a precaution in the 61st minute. Rating: 3.

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  • FC Bayern v Union Berlin, ratings: Min-Jae Kim

    Impressed in build-up play with some good passes; solid defensively. Rating: 3.

  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-UNION BERLINAFP

    FC Bayern v Union Berlin, Player Ratings: Konrad Laimer

    Overall, slightly less noticeable than Stanisic, but also made some good contributions. Laimer set up Kane’s goal to make it 3–0. Rating: 2.5.

  • FC Bayern v Union Berlin, Player ratings: Joshua Kimmich

    Very influential in central midfield. Kimmich played some good passes into the box and set up Gnabry’s goal to make it 2–0 with a cross from the halfway line. Rating: 2.5.

  • FC Bayern v Union Berlin, Player ratings: Leon Goretzka

    Aleksandar Pavlovic was absent from the squad due to a hip injury, so Goretzka started again. Goretzka initially gave away a dangerous Union free-kick with a reckless challenge (22'). He then made a few good attacking contributions: in the 42nd minute, Goretzka let a Stanisic cross slip past the goal, and shortly afterwards he set up Olise’s goal with a powerful lob. Rating: 2.5.

  • FC Bayern v Union Berlin, Player Ratings: Michael Olise

    He was Munich’s most active winger from the start. Olise demonstrated his fine technical skills on several occasions and caused havoc with his dynamic runs. In the 39th minute, his shot was slightly off target, but four minutes later he scored to put Munich ahead following a superb solo run. Equally spectacular was his dance-like pirouette in the build-up to Gnabry’s fourth goal. In the 78th minute, only the post prevented him from scoring a brace. Rating: 1.5.

  • FC Bayern v Union Berlin, Referee: Lennart Karl

    This time he was overshadowed by his attacking teammates and also proved to be a waste of chances. In the 29th minute, Karl hit the woodwork with a shot from a promising position. In the 57th minute, he failed to connect properly with the ball about five metres from goal. He was substituted shortly afterwards. Rating: 4.

  • FC Bayern München v 1. FC Union Berlin - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern v Union Berlin, Player ratings: Serge Gnabry

    Having spent the last two matches on the bench, Gnabry was back in the starting line-up – and made a strong case for keeping his place. He scored to make it 2–0 before half-time, and then again to make it 4–0. He was very lively throughout. Rating: 1.5.

  • FC Bayern v Union Berlin, Ratings: Harry Kane

    He scored the third goal, but – like Karl – also squandered two huge chances in rather pitiful fashion. In the 40th minute, Kane beat Union keeper Frederik Rönnow, only to shoot wide from close range. In the 89th minute, with only Rönnow to beat, he chipped the ball wide to the left. Rating: 2.5.

  • FC Bayern v Union Berlin, Ratings: Substitutes

    Raphael Guerreiro: Came on for Karl in the 61st minute and had a quiet game after that. Rating: 3.5.

    Tom Bischof: Replaced Upamecano, who was on a yellow card, and slotted into the left-back position. Rating: 3.5.

    Hiroki Ito: Came on for Kim in the 71st minute. No rating.

    Maycon Cardozo: Came on for Gnabry shortly before the end. No rating.

    Erblin Osmani: Replaced Goretzka and made his competitive debut for FC Bayern at the age of 16. No rating.

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