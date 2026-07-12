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Michael Olise ‘requests meeting’ with Bayern Munich amid Real Madrid transfer talk as Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni & Ibrahima Konate play agent roles
Olise seeks showdown talks with Bayern
Olise, who joined Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace for €55 million in 2024, has played a key role in France's run to the 2026 World Cup semi-finals - where they are set to face Spain - by providing six assists.
According to El Debate, Olise has requested to meet with Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer immediately after the tournament to define his path forward. While he remains focused on French national team duties, he is reportedly aware of the massive interest generated by his performances and wants his status and salary to reflect his new standing in world football.
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Real Madrid stars leading the recruitment drive
The pressure is coming from within the France camp, where Olise’s teammates are already said to be acting as unofficial ambassadors for Real Madrid. Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Ibrahima Konate are all said to be encouraging Olise to join the project at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The connection between Mbappe and Olise on the pitch has been a highlight of the international summer, and Olise is reportedly tempted by the prospect of playing alongside his compatriot at club level every week. This internal lobbying has left the winger feeling unsettled as he weighs up a potential jump to La Liga.
The financial hurdles of a blockbuster deal
Despite the player's interest, a move to Madrid remains a complex financial puzzle. Having performed exceptionally well on the world stage, Olise’s market value is now estimated to be in the region of €200 million, and he still has three years left on his contract.
Bayern are not a selling club by nature and intend to build a Champions League-winning squad around their core stars. However, a point of contention has emerged regarding Olise's current salary of €8 million net, which is now considered obsolete given his recent contributions. El Debate adds that Bayern have already prepared a renewal offer worth €14 million net to ward off potential suitors.
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Agent advises caution
While Bayern Munich hold the cards due to the length of his contract, Olise's representative, Rebecca James, is reportedly advising the player against signing a new deal at the Allianz Arena. The strategy is to maintain leverage; by not renewing, Olise ensures his price could drop by 2027 as he enters the final two years of his agreement.
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