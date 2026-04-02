'I won't say that now' - Don Garber won't rule out MLS promotion-relegation, backs league to attract stars after 2026 World Cup

Garber admitted that the league is an entirely different setup from the one he inherited in 1999. When quizzed about MLS's global appeal in an appearance on The Late Run, the executive claimed that the landscape of American soccer has entirely changed - and backed the league to bring in more big names going forward:

"Back in the day, it was hard to get the big name guys here. Now it's not that hard. Honestly, I think they're calling us," Garber said.

Garber highlighted Inter Miami's successful pursuit of Lionel Messi as evidence for their success:

"You guys have read all the news about Barcelona. You read about the Saudis. We won. I mean, we convinced him to do it, and it's not like he's not here winning trophies. He's playing his butt off. So I think there's no limit to who that might be," Garber said.









He also addressed criticisms around Miami's signing of Messi. Many have pointed out that the league hasn't leveraged Messi's acquisition enough from a marketing standpoint. Garber rubbished that notion:

"Leo has done so much for us. I'll let him - and I'm going to get criticized for this - do his thing and not necessarily feel like he has to do media. Though he's been great to us. He films ads, he films promos. It isn't made for everybody, but the guys who do it for us at our media and marketing events, and they're in our ads. I'm happy for them, and I appreciate it," Garber said.